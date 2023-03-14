‘Wow that hurt’: Illusionist David Blaine dislocates shoulder onstage during stunt involving 80-foot jump

David Blaine dislocated his shoulder over the weekend during a show at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.

He injured his shoulder when he jumped from an 80-foot-tall platform above the audience and into a pile of cardboard boxes.

Doctors in the crowd helped Blaine relocate his arm.

“After a short delay, Blaine was able to continue with the show, in pain, but in good humor,” the casino and event promoters told the Los Angeles Times.

In a post on Instagram, Blaine shared a video that showed the moment when the doctors put his arm back into place, with the caption, “Wow that hurt!”

Video captured by an audience member shows the stunt.