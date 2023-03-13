VIDEO: Border authorities in El Paso fend off large groups of migrants after standoff

The Paso Del Norte Border was temporarily closed on Sunday after a large crowd gathered on the Mexican side of the bridge and blocked traffic.(KTSM)

Officials said an El Paso, Texas, bridge where federal agents clashed with large groups of migrants trying to breach the border was safe and flowing freely Sunday night.

Large groups of angry migrants who tried to cross into the U.S. on the Paso del Norte bridge were met by traffic barriers, concertina wire and agents in riot gear, video of the confrontations showed.

The afternoon clashes prompted officials to close northbound lanes of the bridge, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Roger Maier said in a statement.

