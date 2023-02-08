Listeria concerns prompt recall of more than 400 sandwiches and other snacks

A manufacturer that provides ready-made entrées and snacks across multiple states has recalled more than 400 products over concerns of potential listeria contamination.

Breakfast sandwiches, salads, wraps, fruit cups and parfaits are among the products made by Fresh Ideation Food Group that were recalled Friday, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Fresh Ideation Food Group is a Baltimore-based company that provides individually packaged and bulk-packaged food products in multiple states along the Eastern Seaboard, its website states.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News on Monday, but an automated message on its customer service line provided some details.

Read the full report from NBC News.