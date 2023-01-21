Fight among group of teens ends in deadly shooting outside Fort Worth-area Whataburger, authorities say

FORT WORTH, Texas – One teen is dead and another critically wounded after a fight among a group of high school students ended with shots fired outside a Whataburger in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Friday, authorities say.

According to NBC Affiliate KXAS, the shooting was reported at around 4 p.m. at a Whataburger on West Berry Street, located near a Fort Worth ISD high school.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes described the events in a news conference as “senseless,” and asked for the community’s help finding the shooter responsible, KXAS reported.

Noakes told KXAS that the incident began as a verbal argument among a group of high school students who knew one another. The argument escalated into a physical fight before at some point, someone opened fire, striking two of the teens.

The teens, who officials described them as a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The boy later died.

“This is another example of senseless, tragic violence that never had to happen,” Noakes told KXAS. “Unfortunately it involved some very young people right here in the city of Fort Worth. We’re going to do anything possible to bring those responsible to justice,” Noakes said.

Police were not immediately able to provide a description of the suspected gunman.