3 officers injured in New Year’s Eve machete attack near Times Square, officials say

NEW YORK CITY – Three New York City police officers were injured after being attacked with a machete near New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square, authorities said.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. ET at West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue, just outside of the high-security zone where revelers are screened at checkpoints, officials said at a news conference early Sunday.

The suspect approached an officer and attempted to strike him over the head with the machete, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. He then struck two officers in the head with the blade before being shot in the shoulder and apprehended by police, Sewell said.

