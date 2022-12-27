Trump tax returns to be released to the public on Friday, House committee says

The House Ways and Means Committee plans to release Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, a spokesperson for the Committee said Tuesday.
The committee had voted to make the returns public in a party-line vote last week and initially planned to release the documents as early as last Wednesday, but the disclosure has been delayed as staffers are still redacting sensitive personal information like Social Security numbers from the documents.
The assortment of six years of the former president’s personal returns and some of his business returns are expected to be placed into the Congressional record on Friday as part of the House’s pro-forma session. The latest delay was first reported by CNN.