Hertz will pay $168 million to settle hundreds of false car theft claims

FILE - The company logo is shown on the exterior of a closed Hertz car rental office, May 23, 2020, in south Denver. The new CEO of Hertz says the company is fixing problems that led to false car-theft charges against some customers. Stephen Scherr says Hertz didn't properly record transactions when cars thought to be missing were located. Scherr told CNBC that this is one of the first things he's trying fix since taking over the company. It's not clear how many people have been affected. Hertz says its several hundred customers out of Hertzs 15 million annual transactions, but lawyers for customers say the number is more like 8,000. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Rental car giant Hertz Global Holdings announced Monday it would pay $168 million to settle 364 claims that it erroneously filed criminal reports against customers who did not return vehicles on time.

In February, CBS News reported that Hertz was facing claims from hundreds of customers who said they were falsely arrested for auto theft. The arrests stemmed from thousands of criminal complaints the company files each year, CBS News said.

In one instance, CBS News reported, a man in Colorado spent 24 hours in jail after he was arrested on charges that he had stolen a Hertz rental vehicle in Georgia, despite, he said, never having been to that state and never having rented from Hertz.

Read the full report from NBC News.

