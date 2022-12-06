Hertz will pay $168 million to settle hundreds of false car theft claims

Rental car giant Hertz Global Holdings announced Monday it would pay $168 million to settle 364 claims that it erroneously filed criminal reports against customers who did not return vehicles on time.
In February, CBS News reported that Hertz was facing claims from hundreds of customers who said they were falsely arrested for auto theft. The arrests stemmed from thousands of criminal complaints the company files each year, CBS News said.
In one instance, CBS News reported, a man in Colorado spent 24 hours in jail after he was arrested on charges that he had stolen a Hertz rental vehicle in Georgia, despite, he said, never having been to that state and never having rented from Hertz.
