Hertz will pay $168 million to settle hundreds of false car theft claims

FILE - The company logo is shown on the exterior of a closed Hertz car rental office, May 23, 2020, in south Denver. The new CEO of Hertz says the company is fixing problems that led to false car-theft charges against some customers. Stephen Scherr says Hertz didn't properly record transactions when cars thought to be missing were located. Scherr told CNBC that this is one of the first things he's trying fix since taking over the company. It's not clear how many people have been affected. Hertz says its several hundred customers out of Hertzs 15 million annual transactions, but lawyers for customers say the number is more like 8,000. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

