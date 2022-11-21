44º

Have you seen Zachariah? Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old boy possibly abducted in East Texas, authorities say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Amber Alert, Overton, Smith County, Texas
Zachariah Sutton, 5, (left) at the center of an Amber Alert. Authorities say he was possibly abducted by a woman (right). (Smith County Sheriff's Office)

SMITH COUNTY, Texas – A search is underway for a 5-year-old boy possibly abducted by a woman in Smith County.

Zachariah Sutton, 5, was last seen in Overton, Texas at 11 a.m. on Sunday. he was last seen wearing a gray-colored jumpsuit and black and white shoes.

Zachariah was last seen with 59-year-old Pamela Medlock. She was last seen wearing a maroon plaid jacket and khaki pants. She is reportedly driving a green-colored Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

