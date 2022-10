Passengers walk to the baggage claim area at the Des Moines International Airport, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Officials at the airport were counting on the federal infrastructure money to replace an aging terminal with a modern structure. Four years ago, a new 14-gate terminal was projected to cost about $434 million and be open by 2026. By this spring, the cost had soared to $733 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

