Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’ after 23rd season

This image released by NBC shows Blake Shelton on the set of "The Voice." Shelton, the last of the original panel of judges on “The Voice,” announced he will leave the U.S. version of the singing competition show after next season. (Tyler Golden/NBC via AP)

Blake Shelton surprised fans of “The Voice” by announcing that he will be leaving the singing competition show after its upcoming 23rd season.

On Tuesday, the country music superstar revealed in a statement that the season airing in spring 2023 will be his last.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” he said. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

