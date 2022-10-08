A Texas mom warns ‘Hocus Pocus 2′ will ‘unleash hell on your kids’

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson in HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+.

One mom is urging parents not to let their children watch the newly-released “Hocus Pocus 2″ because the film will “unleash hell on your kids and in your home.”

Jamie Gooch, a mother of three living in Troy, Texas, shared a post on social media and told local news station KWTX that families should “not watch this film.”

“A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” Gooch told the station. “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”

Washington-based Evangelical Lutheran Pastor Paul Eldred, who has a degree in biblical and liturgical studies at Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago, says that witchcraft is “a label that we’ve thrown at things we don’t understand or that terrify us.”

“The church would label women who wanted more rights for themselves or stepped outside of the norms of their day as witches, because they didn’t conform to the expectations of society,” Eldred told TODAY. “This type of fear comes from a time in our history where we were motivated by fear and it doesn’t stand up to really enlightened thinking.”

To read more, click here.