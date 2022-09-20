PHOTOS: Inside Hurricane Fiona devastation; These pictures made us stop in our tracks

(Alejandro Granadillo, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water Tuesday.

While going through photos being shared from the Associated Press and Getty Images with photojournalists in these areas, we came upon some images that made us gasp at the devastation and human impact of this storm. Here are those photos.

(Editor’s Note: If you’d like to help, there are plenty of Houston-area organizations that are reaching out to these hard-hit areas. See more coverage at the bottom of this article.)

Lives changed forever

Nelson Cirino sees his bedroom after the winds of hurricane Fiona tore the roof off his house in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A personal view of Fiona’s devastation

Nelson Cirino's home stands with its roof torn off by the winds of Hurricane Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.(AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Fiona from above

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona is near the coast of Puerto Rico — and it has already sparked an island-wide blackout and threatens to dump “historic” levels of rain. (NOAA via AP) (NOAA)

Cleanup is going to take awhile

A road is blocked by a mudslide caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

This reminds us of images from Harvey

Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Taking shelter together

Residents affected by Hurricane Fiona rest at a storm shelter in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Floodwaters stick around

Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

What’s next?

SALINAS, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 19: Ana Medina Cardona takes refuge at the Carlos Colón Burgos Public High School after Hurricane Fiona on September 19, 2022 in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Hurricane Fiona struck this Caribbean nation causing extensive damages including widespread power outages after many towns in the mountainous and southern region received over twenty inches of rain. After the storm battered Puerto Rico it moved on as a category one hurricane pouring heavy rain over the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

So much rain

CAGUAS, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 19: An unidentified man walks away from the overflooded Turabo river on September 19, 2022 in Caguas, Puerto Rico. Hurricane Fiona struck this Caribbean nation causing extensive damages related to flooding after many towns in the mountainous and southern region received in some cases over twenty inches of rain. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Widespread outages

The Condado tourist zone in San Juan awoke to a general island power outage after Hurricane Fiona struck the Caribbean nation, on September 19, 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

So much work to do

Members of the Nevares remove the mud from their home after La Plata river overflooded and their two-story house was almost completely submerged on September 19, 2022 in Cayey, Puerto Rico. Hurricane Fiona struck this Caribbean nation causing extensive damages related to flooding after many towns in the mountainous and southern region received in some cases over 20 inches of rain. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

RELATED: Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned

RELATED; Houstonians are lending a helping hand to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona