National Association of Christian Churches taking donations for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona swept through the area

PUERTO RICO – Houstonians are lending a helping hand to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona swept through the area, killing two people over the weekend.

The storm has damaged several parts of the power grid and infrastructure, which had to be rebuilt after Hurricane Maria five years ago.

Officials said a Puerto Rican man was killed after being swept away by a flooded river and another was killed in the Dominican Republic when the victim was hit by a falling tree.

The National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services is now gathering medical supplies and non-perishable meals to ship to the area.

In 2005, NACC became a disaster relief organization. In conjunction with national or local agencies, the organization aims to help fight poverty and people in need during times of disaster. The organization said they first helped those in Puerto Rico after Hurricane George by operating a kitchen and feeding 1,400 people a day while helping families rebuild their homes.

In the event of a disaster, NACC said they respond to local, national, and international disasters by providing shelter management, mass feeding, mass care, points of distribution, spiritual counseling, cleanup, debris removal, and rebuilds. According to the organization’s website, they partner with the affected communities for up to two years following a disaster.

If you’d like to donate, go to https://nacchelps.org/donate/.