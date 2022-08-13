Peloton to slash 780 jobs and hike prices in push to turn profit

FILE - A Peloton logo is seen on the company's stationary bicycle on Nov. 19, 2019, in San Francisco. Peloton is laying off employees and raising prices for some of its equipment as part of its latest bid to make the business profitable and free up cash, according to a memo disclosed to employees on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Peloton told employees Friday that it is slashing roughly 780 jobs, closing a significant number of its retail stores and hiking prices on some equipment in a bid to cut costs and become profitable.

The company did not specify how many of its 86 retail locations it plans to shutter, but said an “aggressive” reduction will begin in 2023. The pace of closures will depend on how quickly Peloton can negotiate getting out of leases.

Peloton said it will exit last-mile logistics by closing its remaining warehouses and shift delivery work to third-party providers, resulting in a portion of the job cuts. It is also cutting a number of positions in its in-house support team, which are mainly located in Tempe, Arizona, and Plano, Texas, and instead will rely on third parties.

