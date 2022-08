A carton of Oatly oat milk sits in a home refrigerator Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Bellingham, Wash. Oatly, the worlds largest oat milk company, will raise $1.4 billion in an initial public offering Thursday, May 20 on the Nasdaq stock exchange. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(Elaine Thompson, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)