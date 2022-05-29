Uvalde funeral homes preparing for burials; First funerals will take place Tuesday

A state trooper places a tiara on a cross honoring Ellie Garcia, one of the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

While the community of Uvalde continues to mourn the deaths of 19 children and two teachers shot inside Robb Elementary School, two local funeral homes are overwhelmed.

The first funerals for the victims will take place on Tuesday, said Jimmy Lucas, president of the Texas Funeral Directors Association. The father of two will be in Uvalde for the proceedings and to help in any way he can.

“I’m bringing a funeral coach (hearse) and I’m going to be both a funeral coach driver and a director,” Lucas said, “and whatever other duties assigned, as we say.”

Ad

Continued reading this story on nbcnews.com.