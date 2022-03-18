69º

House passes CROWN Act banning discrimination against Black hairstyles

CROWN stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. It prohibits “discrimination based on an individual’s texture or style of hair.”

Tags: Crown Act, National
A portrait of a young attractive woman wearing yellow turtleneck standing in front of blue background (Phamai Techaphan, Getty Images)

The House on Friday passed the CROWN Act, which would ban hair-related discrimination.

The measure, H.R. 2116, passed in a vote of 235-189 along party lines. It was introduced by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., CROWN stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. It prohibits “discrimination based on an individual’s texture or style of hair.” The bill will now go to the Senate for consideration.

The legislation states thatroutinely, people of African descent are deprived of educational and employment opportunities” for wearing their hair in natural or protective hairstyles such as locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots, or Afros.

