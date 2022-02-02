56º

WEATHER ALERT

News

Man United player Mason Greenwood released on bail

Associated Press

Tags: Sports, Mason Greenwood
FILE- Manchester United's Mason Greenwood runs during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Manchester United says forward Mason Greenwood will not play or practice with the club until further notice after being accused of sexual assault by a woman, with police also looking into the incident. The statement from the Premier League club was issued on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in response to allegations being posted within videos, photographs and an audio recording that are no longer visible on a womans Instagram account. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File) (Rui Vieira, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MANCHESTER – Manchester United player Mason Greenwood was released on bail Wednesday by police who questioned him on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman.

The 20-year-old forward, who had been in custody since being arrested on Sunday, has been “released on bail pending further investigation,” Greater Manchester Police said.

United has said Greenwood "will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.