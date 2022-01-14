🔒 Painting furniture the easy way -- with professional results

HOUSTON – Painting furniture is a way to breathe new life into old furnishings.

Recently, KPRC 2′s Amy Davis repainted a wood dresser for an updated look. She painted the dresser gray and replaced its silver knob hardware with gold knobs and pulls she purchased on Amazon.

Amy said in her Facebook post that she used Heirloom Traditions Paint after doing a story on the company back in 2020 and decided to try it.

She said it took two to three coats using a sponge and stipple technique the company describes. She advised the company has sales at least twice a month, so it’s smart to wait for a 40% off sale. Here’s more on the paint and technique.

Whether you are using the paint Amy used or any other paint, there are a few things you may want to consider as you’re painting furniture.

1. The age and lineage of your furniture piece. There’s the inexpensive thrift store find that you’re trying to remake and then there’s furniture with real value and heritage and family ties. We recommend considering what you’re trying to do. Sometimes leaving your piece with natural wood will pay off, particularly if it’s an antique. If you’re unsure, get the piece appraised before slapping on that first coat of primer. An expert can give you perspective on what you’re trying to redo.

2. Fill in any gouges or cracks with the appropriate filler. Some fillers can even fix entire missing pieces of legs or other decoration like in this video.

3. Clean your furniture before you start painting. This is such an important step. Any dirt or dust can mar the surface of your piece, no matter what paint companies claim. Use a damp towel with a degreaser like Dawn to make sure your piece is a clean surface. It’s important to let the furniture dry before you start painting. You don’t have to strip off previous finishes, but if you’re painting over paint that wasn’t applied or dried properly, it’s a good idea to use a paint stripper to remove old coatings. Amy used a product sold by Heirloom Traditions called a degreaser and deglosser. Amy said on Facebook that the product didn’t have a smell, but be sure to wear gloves and use outside or in well-ventilated spaces and to follow all of the instructions on the product.

4. Mark off areas you don’t want to paint with painter’s tape. This is especially important if you want to save time with spray paint or a paint sprayer. Overspray is a beginner’s move. Avoid it by taking your time and covering areas that could be splattered with painter’s tape. Oh, and it’s so satisfying to remove. Trust us.

5. Prime your piece. If your paint doesn’t have a primer mixed in, this is important to do. The primer will be a good base for the paint layers and help cover particularly dark previous finishes.

6. Use the right tools. A quality paint brush, foam roller, sponge or foam brush can make all the difference. You can use tutorials from DIY experts to see how your paint is best applied. Some of our favorite furniture flippers are Pretty Distressed, Furniture Flipping Teacher, Debi’s Design Diary and The Shabby Parlor.

7. Put on enough coats. Good coverage is usually achieved in two to three coats of product. This is important to think about when you’re buying the paint at the store or ordering online. Additional coats also give you another look at your piece so you don’t miss spots that you may have skipped on the last coat.

8. Let it sit. Paint needs time to dry and cure. Paint may be dry to the touch, but it needs longer to cure. This is a good guide from Bob Vila. Vila, if you don’t know him is best known for “This Old House,” “Bob Vila’s Home Again,” and “Bob Vila.” Know Bob, trust Bob.

Take a closer look at Amy’s amazing redo. The furniture looks completely different.

BEFORE:

A photo of Amy Davis' furniture before her paint transformation. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Amy Davis' furniture after an initial coat of paint. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

AFTER:

KPRC 2's Amy Davis repainted this dresser and applied new hardware with professional-looking results. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)