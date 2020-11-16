Transform your home and even your car with one can of this paint

Houston – Most of us have been spending more time at home during the pandemic. That has many people looking around, deciding to change up their space. From cleaning to redecorating, people are tackling DIY projects like never before.

All this week, consumer expert Amy Davis is sharing “Home projects to DIY for.” Today, she’s starting with paint that can make anything look new, from your car to your furniture.

You can only get Heirloom Traditions All-in-One paint online. You can use it to paint anything, inside or outside.

Elizabeth Allen’s Conroe neighbor was giving this old chair away for free.

Free chair before it was painted (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“And so I thought, ‘What the heck, it’s a free chair. I’m gonna give it a shot,’” Allen told Davis.

“I had the paint. Got the chair.. and I just went for it”.

Allen used Heirloom Traditions All-in-One paint. It’s the primer, the paint and the topcoat all in one.

She used electrical tape to help get the lines straight. When she started, she noticed this tear in the fabric. To fix this, she used the Heirloom Traditions Bond and Flex product.

Tear in fabric (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“I had to clip all the loose hairs, smeared it on. I sanded it down,” explained Allen.

She can’t even find that tear anymore and the chair turned out better than she imagined.

“I was so excited after I did the chair, I’m like ‘Holy cow. This is amazing!’ And I did the crib. I did the dresser. And it just... the chair makes the whole room,” Allen gushed.

Free chair after painting with Heirloom Traditions All-in-One paint (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

She used the same paint on all three pieces and she still has some left. The brush, the paint and a sander applicator cost Allen about $75.

Other uses for the paint

When you see the Heirloom Traditions Facebook page and all of the projects people are doing with it, it’s hard to imagine what you couldn’t paint with it.

People have posted their front doors, bathroom and kitchen cabinets, painting leather chairs and ottomans, even using the paint to flock a fake Christmas tree.

Paula Blankenship is the owner of Heirloom Traditions, based in Louisville, Kentucky. She used the paint to restore the ragtop of her friend’s 1965 Mustang. Interesting back story- her friend just happens to be Tanya Tucker! You can watch the transformation here.

As a commercial designer, Blankenship knew how frustrating painting projects could be.

“You can go in a big box store and get zero help,” she explained “The paint counters, there’s thousands of color choices. That’s confusing for people... as well as what do I really need to accomplish this project?”

There are 30 colors of Heirloom Traditions paint. If you want to try it, you can get a free sample. You just pay $6.99 for shipping. Blankenship says the sample size is enough to paint a front door or any small project.