Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19, NBC reports

WASHINGTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Sunday she has contracted a breakthrough case of Covid.
“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case,” Warren said in a tweet. She added that she is only experiencing mild symptoms and is “grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”
The news comes as cities and schools brace for a rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught. A growing number of school closures come as President Joe Biden’s administration unveiled a new strategy on Friday to use increased Covid testing to keep children in classrooms.
Continue reading the story at NBCNews.com.