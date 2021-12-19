Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19, NBC reports

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) walks to the Senate chambers at the U.S. Capitol on September 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate is currently working towards an agreement to fund the government and increase the debt limit. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Sunday she has contracted a breakthrough case of Covid.

“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case,” Warren said in a tweet. She added that she is only experiencing mild symptoms and is “grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”

The news comes as cities and schools brace for a rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught. A growing number of school closures come as President Joe Biden’s administration unveiled a new strategy on Friday to use increased Covid testing to keep children in classrooms.

