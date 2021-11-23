Brian Laundrie died from gunshot wound to head, lawyer says

Brian Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was a suicide, according to a statement from the Laundrie family attorney.
The update on Laundrie’s manner and cause of death came more than a month after an autopsy of his remains, which were found in wetland areas in Florida’s Carlton Reserve on Oct. 20 and identified as belonging to Laundrie on Oct. 21.
After an initial autopsy was conducted last month, family attorney Steven Bertolino said that “no manner or cause of death was determined.”
