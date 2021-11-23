Brian Laundrie died from gunshot wound to head, lawyer says

FILE - This Aug. 12, 2021 file photo from video provided by the Moab, Utah, Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park in Utah. The FBI on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File)

Brian Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was a suicide, according to a statement from the Laundrie family attorney.

The update on Laundrie’s manner and cause of death came more than a month after an autopsy of his remains, which were found in wetland areas in Florida’s Carlton Reserve on Oct. 20 and identified as belonging to Laundrie on Oct. 21.

After an initial autopsy was conducted last month, family attorney Steven Bertolino said that “no manner or cause of death was determined.”

