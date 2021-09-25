Social media post says mom ‘overjoyed’ after boy wears his mask during school pictures

A viral Facebook post has an update. Nicole Peoples is sharing an update after her son’s school photo went viral because he followed his mom’s instructions and didn’t take off his mask meant to ward off COVID-19.

Nicole Peoples shared this message following her hilarious and heartwarming story about her son’s efforts to keep his mask on during picture day.

UPDATE:

Hi!

Mason and I are overjoyed and in awe of the outpouring of love that we have received over his picture day school picture. He has read so many of your comments with the biggest smile on his face! He is so happy to see so many people proud of him and saying he did such a good job! (He is so proud!) All of you have made my little one’s day!! He is such a good kind hearted, caring, loving, smart, and helpful little boy. Thank you for showing him that his honesty and integrity will make a big difference in this world.

Ad

Many of you have reached out to ask how you can send money for gifts, ice cream, or Mason’s college scholarship fund so I have created this GoFundMe me account to do just that.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-always-listen-to-my-mommy...

Thank you again for your kind words and support showing him that following directions can make a BIG difference.

Read the full message below.