VIDEO: Mom tackles 2-year-old son after he runs onto field during pro soccer game

Despite having sideline seats, one young soccer fan clearly wasn’t close enough to the action.
During the FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC match Saturday (August 7), a 2-year-old boy ran onto the field then was chased after by his mother, TODAY reports.
Sam Greene, a photojournalist at The Cincinnati Enquirer, shared a photo of the mother carrying her toddler off the field on his Twitter, writing “A young pitch invader was quickly scooped up by their own personal security detail without incident.”
A young pitch invader was quickly scooped up by their own personal security detail without incident. #FCCincy #mls pic.twitter.com/gK2bzgNdas— Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) August 8, 2021
According to TODAY, the toddler was later identified as 2-year-old Zaydek Carpenter and his mother as Morgan Tucker, of Moscow, Ohio.
Greene followed up with the pair later in the game, tweeting Zaydek and his mom had a great time.
Zaydek and his mom had a great time at the game pic.twitter.com/53TgisKvis— Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) August 8, 2021
A video of the incident was on the Major League Soccer Twitter account.
Watch the video below:
We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day. 😂— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 9, 2021
pic.twitter.com/hKfwa6wyWI