KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Brianna Pacheco, who hopes to give back by helping people learn financial literacy

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The 19th $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Brianna Pacheco from East Early College High School in the Houston Independent School District. She has been attending classes virtually and has been able to maintain a 4.3 GPA. Short is ranked 11 out of 103.

Pacheco plans to go to the University of Houston- Clear Lake where she will work towards a degree in business and finance.

