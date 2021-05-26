KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Sara Yazdi, the high school senior with a passion for human rights

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The 16th $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Sara Yazdi from Stratford High School in the Spring Branch Independent School District. She has been attending classes virtually and has been able to maintain a 6.1 GPA.

Yazdi plans to go to Boston University where she will start her pre-medical pathway, which will help move her toward her goal helping people.

You can learn more about Yazdi in the video above.