Clear icon
79º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

News

311 complaints: Who’s getting the fastest response?

Debbie Strauss, Special Projects Producer

Joel Eisenbaum, Investigative Reporter

Tags: 
311
,
water
,
garbage
,
sewer
,
pothole
City of Houston 311
City of Houston 311 (KPRC)

Houston – For twenty years, city of Houston residents have relied on 311 to get problems fixed.

KPRC 2 Investigates wanted to know the biggest complaints, and which parts of town get the fastest 311 response times, and which wait the longest before repairs and other issues are addressed.

Below you’ll find all the data we’ve collected along with the best ways to increase the speed at which you get assistance.

Fastest Response Time

Slowest Response Time

KPRC2 Investigates calculated the average amount of time it takes for 311 to close complaints in each neighborhood. We took into account the volume of complaints and the SLA for each complaint.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.