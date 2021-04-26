Posthumous pardon requested for George Floyd’s Houston drug conviction

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Investigates has learned an attorney for the Harris County Public Defender’s office has filed an application requesting that clemency be granted for George Floyd for a 2004 drug conviction in Houston.

The application states it was filed on behalf of Floyd, now deceased, and on behalf of his surviving family.

On February 5, 2004, Floyd was arrested in Houston and charged with the delivery of a controlled substance. The arresting officer was Gerald Goines. Floyd was sentenced to time in jail.

This is the same officer Goines who was criminally charged in 2019 accused of lying to obtain a “no-knock” search warrant for a southeast Houston home. Two homeowners were shot and killed during the raid, and five police officers were injured.

According to the 250-page clemency application, attorney Allison Mathis wrote, “This pardon application does not seek to redress...as much as one might feel that George Floyd was treated unfairly...”