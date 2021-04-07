KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Leonardo Cuellar Cervantes, the high school senior who someday hopes to share his knowledge with future generations

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The ninth $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Leonardo Cuellar Cervantes from Milby High School in Houston ISD. He has been attending both in-person and virtual classes and has been able to maintain a 4.41 GPA and is ranked eighth in his class out of 519 students.

Cervantes plans to go to the University of Illinois at Chicago where he wants to get a degree in English in hopes of eventually becoming a high school English teacher.

You can learn more about Leonardo in the video above.

See photos of Leonardo and other 2021 winners below:

