KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Jaivyance Gillard the senior with a desire to explore the mind and how various elements can influence behavior

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The eighth $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Jaivyance Gillard from Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe ISD. She has been attending in-person classes and has been able to maintain a 3.94 GPA and is ranked eighth in her class out of 305 students.

Gillard has applied to Harvard University, where she wants to pursue a degree in psychology with hopes of becoming a Behavioral Neuropsychologist to understand human brain development.

