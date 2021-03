Say it ain’t so? According to multiple reports, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits after being together for four years and engaged for two.

According to Page Six, Miami sources said that the couple was on the rocks. The reason for the break-up is unknown.

TMZ reported that Lopez and Rodriguez bought a multi-million dollar home together on Star Island in 2020.

The last time the couple was spotted out together was in the Dominican Republic in February.