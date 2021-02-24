KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Alexa Piedra, the ambitious senior who wants to make an impact on future generations

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The third $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Alexa Piedra from the Energized for STEM academy in Houston ISD. She has been attending virtual classes and has been able to maintain a 4.55 GPA and is ranked first in her class out of 110 students.

Piedra has been accepted to the University of Texas-Austin, where she will be pursuing a degree in philosophy.

You can learn more about Alexa in the video above.

See photos of Alexa and other 2021 winners below: