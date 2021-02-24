Fry’s Electronics closes doors to all 31 locations

HOUSTON – Fry’s Electronics is gone. The tech retailer closed the doors of all 31 locations, including two in Houston, with no notice to customers.

If you go to the company’s website, you’ll see this note:

“After nearly 36 years in business as the one-stop-shop and online resource for high-tech professionals across nine states and 31 stores, Fry’s Electronics, Inc. (”Fry’s” or “Company”), has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the Company, its creditors, and other stakeholders.”