KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Stephanie Gonzalez, the star softball player who hopes to one day work for the FBI or CIA

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

On Monday, the first $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Stephanie Gonzalez from Aldine High School. She has been attending virtual classes and has been able to maintain a 3.8 GPA and is ranked seventh in her class out of 685 students.

Gonzalez has been accepted to Texas A&M, where she will be pursuing a degree in agriculture and life science.

You can learn more about Stephanie in the video above.

See photos of Stephanie and other 2021 winners below: