Creative ‘Elf on the Shelf’ display gets ruined after dad turns on oven

Parents who didn’t conveniently have their elves quarantine upon arrival from the North Pole missed out on avoiding 14 days of “Elf on the Shelf” displays, something this father is surely regretting now.

On Day 11 of the elves’ magical trip around the Hightower family’s home, things took a tragic turn when father Matt Hightower forgot about the elves’ creative placement in the oven.

According to his wife, Chelsea Hightower, the elves decided to get toasty after spending the previous day in the refrigerator, The Kansas City Star reports.

When mom stepped out for a Target run, her creative display became a major disappointment after the father turned on the oven — with the elves still inside.

According to The Kansas City Star, the elves were recovered after an hours-long shopping trip through the city to find replacements.

They reappeared the next day on the counter with a message to parents: “Bake cookies, not elves.”

