One Good Thing: How a walk and wave led to an amazing friendship

Something as simple as a walk and a wave turned into so much more in one community.

Every morning and afternoon, even when it rains, 94-year-old World War II veteran Oley Dotey walks outside his care facility in Woodstock, Georgia, sometimes even five miles in a single day. He started the hobby after he lost his wife of 72 years.

During his walks, Oley also waves at people, including a group of school bus drivers who invited him to school.

Oley says he’s grateful that his walker still moves so he can continue to bring joy to everyone.