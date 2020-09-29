80ºF

News

One Good Thing: How a walk and wave led to an amazing friendship

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: One Good Thing, Good News, Heartwarming, Feel Good

Something as simple as a walk and a wave turned into so much more in one community.

Every morning and afternoon, even when it rains, 94-year-old World War II veteran Oley Dotey walks outside his care facility in Woodstock, Georgia, sometimes even five miles in a single day. He started the hobby after he lost his wife of 72 years.

During his walks, Oley also waves at people, including a group of school bus drivers who invited him to school.

Oley says he’s grateful that his walker still moves so he can continue to bring joy to everyone.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: