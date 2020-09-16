One Good Thing: Bonded dogs reunite after getting separated during Hurricane Laura

Here’s the story of two canine friends who are reunited and it feels so good!

The best buddies from Louisiana were separated when they were rescued after Hurricane Laura. Now, they’re finally back together.

Whisper, a hearing-impaired Shepherd mix, was one of several dogs and cats brought to the Houston SPCA after Laura.

When a team from the SPCA looked at the pooch’s paperwork, they saw she was already bonded to another dog named Sassy.

Unfortunately, Sassy had been taken to a rescue in Fort Worth, so the Houston SPCA got to work to reunite the pair.

When the reunion finally happened, the pups were over the moon.