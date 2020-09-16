IamVanessaGuillen Act to be introduced Wednesday in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The family of Spc. Vanessa Guillén and leaders are still working to keep her name alive in an effort to seek justice for her death and claims of sexual harassment while serving in the U.S. Army.
The official introduction of the #IamVanessaGuillen bill will take place Wednesday at noon with the Guillén family and Attorney Khawam on The House Triangle, U.S. Capitol in D.C.
The family hopes Congress, the Senate, and President Trump show support for the bill, which aims to protect those who are suffering from sexual harassment happening in the armed forces and while holding the aggressors accountable for their actions.
“The bill responds to resounding calls for change by revolutionizing the military’s response to missing service members and reports of sexual harassment-assault by making sexual harassment a crime within the Uniform Code of Military Justice and moving prosecution decisions of sexual assault and sexual harassment cases out of the chain of command,” a caption for the official Find Vanessa Guillen Instagram page said. “We have to protect our protectors, those soldiers are giving their life to serve the nation and to protect us.”
Be the voice, Be the change ! Demand Justice For Vanessa Guillén Tomorrow, Wednesday September 16 will be the official introduction of the #IamVanessaGuillen bill with the Guillén Family and Attorney Khawam on The House Triangle, U.S Capitol in D.C at noon, please join them and join the livestream at @findvanessaguillen Facebook Page. We hope of having congress,the senate, and the president support for the bill which will protect those who are suffering sexual harassment happening in the armed forces, and hold those aggressors accountable for their actions. Do be a shame of yourself, the ashamed one is the aggressor, those need be held accountable and justice put on them. In honor of Specialist Vanessa Guillén, “I am Vanessa Guillén Act” Those who are survivors of military sexual violence who have bravely come forward who were encouraged by the disappearance of Vanessa, and how the pandemic sexual violence keeps happening in the military. The bill responds to resounding calls for change by revolutionizing the military’s response to missing servicemembers and reports of sexual harassment-assault by making sexual harassment a crime within the Uniform Code of Military Justice and moving prosecution decisions of sexual assault and sexual harassment cases out of the chain of command. We have to protect our protectors, those soldiers are giving their life to serve the nation and to protect us, let’s do a positive change for them. They fight for us, and now it’s time to fight for them and make a change now. Vanessa Guillén fought for us and now it’s time to fight for her. Keep demanding for answers to come out and for justice to be served. We demand answers, accountability, and justice for Vanessa Guillen ! Livestream : Find Vanessa Guillen Facebook Page #VanessaGuillen #IamVanessaGuillen #JusticeForVanessaGuillen