Here are 10 of the most powerful images from the western wildfires

Wildfires are raging across parts of the Western United States on Wednesday, with gusty winds that are expected to drive even more flames throughout the region.
On Tuesday, 14 firefighters were forced to deploy emergency shelters as flames overtook them and destroyed the Nacimiento Station, a fire station in the Los Padres National Forest on the state’s central coast, the U.S. Forest Service said. They suffered from burns and smoke inhalation, and three were flown to a hospital in Fresno, where one was in critical condition.
In the past two days, helicopters have been used to rescue hundreds of people stranded in the burning Sierra National Forest, where the Creek Fire has destroyed 365 buildings, including at least 45 homes, and 5,000 structures were threatened, fire officials said.
The Bear Fire, which is part of the North Complex Fire, flared up Tuesday in response to strong northern winds, the U.S. Forest Service Plumas National Forest division said.
Here are 10 of the most powerful images from the wildfires:
