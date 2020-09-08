83ºF

One Good Thing: 8-year-old afraid of law enforcement forms friendship with South Carolina deputy

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

An 8-year-old South Carolina boy who told his mom he was afraid of the police has a new and unexpected friend.

Gavin Williamson says he was scared of law enforcement before meeting Deputy Kerry Shelton last week.

His mom, Ashton Williamson, says she saw Deputy Shelton’s cruiser on the side of the road and decided to pull over and introduce Gavin to the deputy. That’s when a new friendship formed.

Gavin says he now sees law enforcement in a different light and wants to be an officer when he gets older.

