One Good Thing: 2 friends launch Happy Hour to bridge racial divide

A duo came together to create a Happy Hour that helps to bridge the racial divide.

Two men named Marcus and Ben set up lawn chairs and invited the neighborhood to join them during the pandemic.

The two friends put up a simple sign that reads: “Black or white, relax and come have a beer.”

The driveway moment gained momentum with tens of millions of likes on social media and even a gracious delivery of beer from their new super fan country singer Brad Paisley.

