QUEENS, New York – A teacher in Queens, New York is using chalk to uplift the spirits of students at home.

Jennifer Marino-Bonventre is drawing sidewalk art.

She has recreated characters from several Disney films like Cars, Toy Story and Up.

Jennifer is an English teacher -- not an art teacher -- so she was surprised when her art started getting attention.

People have dropped off chalk, flowers and even signs to show their gratitude to her talent and for the hope it brings.