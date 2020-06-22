Tips for college graduates to get a job post COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – This year, more than 3.8 million students in the U.S. will graduate from college. These young men and women will enter the most unstable economic environment since the Great Recession. So, what can they do to improve their chances of landing a job?

It should be an exciting time, but college grads are entering a depleted workforce during a global financial crisis.

“I had investment banking job interviews, and I had a bunch of interviews set up for this spring and they all got canceled for obvious reasons,” said Joe Kiyosaki, a 2020 college graduate.

Still, there are ways to improve your chances of getting a job when it all ends.

First, start online networking now! Between 70 and 80 percent of jobs get filled directly through personal referrals. Introduce yourself and request a virtual coffee meeting with a potential connection.

Create a professional presence on social media. Companies will be turning to these platforms more than ever.

Continue to find ways to learn. Online courses may be a good way to gain knowledge and experience in your field while you stay at home.

Target companies that aren’t as affected by the current economy, such as delivery companies, the health care industry, telecommunications businesses, and grocery outlets. And embrace opportunities to perform remote work.

Other challenges for grads: traditional job fairs and interviews are pretty much nonexistent. And many companies have canceled their internship programs altogether. So, it’s more important now than ever to make phone calls and email potential employers. Let them get to know you, even while social distancing.