KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Lauren Butler, a student leader on campus and future longhorn

Published: May 22, 2020, 6:20 am

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

On Friday, a $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Lauren Butler from Hempstead High School. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda surprised the senior at her school.

Check out KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship recipients for 2020 below