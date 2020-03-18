75ºF

PHOTOS: Despite warnings to social distance, spring breakers head to Texas beaches to party

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Spring Break, South Padre Island, Port Aransas, Coronavirus, COVID-19
Cece Guida, 19, top, of New York City, pushes on Sam Reddick, 20, of Evansville, Ind., as spring break revelers look on during a game of chicken fight on the beach, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Pompano Beach, Fla. As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars be shut down for 30 days beginning at 5 p.m. and many Florida beaches are turning away spring break crowds urging them to engage in social distancing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Despite warnings to social distance, Texas spring breakers are still gathering to party in large groups.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, younger crowds are ignoring recommendations to quarantine and are heading to the beaches.

Many restaurants, clubs, bars, gyms, and movie theaters are shutting down, but spring break won’t be canceled by COVID-19.

Pictured below is a group of friends from Dallas who attend Texas A&M University, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, University of North Texas and the University of Kansas.

Lilly Sale posted the picture taken in Port Aransas to her Instagram with the hashtag “#coronawho” in her caption.

It isn’t looking much for different for spring breakers in South Padre Island.

Pictured below are members of the University of Texas at San Antonio’s FIJI fraternity gathering for spring break in South Padre Island.

Visitors say the island is so packed that it is taking more than three hours to cross a two-mile-long bridge.

On Monday, the mayor of South Padre Island declared a local state of emergency.

Despite both declarations, spring breakers continued to party in South Padre Island.

