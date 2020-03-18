PHOTOS: Despite warnings to social distance, spring breakers head to Texas beaches to party

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Despite warnings to social distance, Texas spring breakers are still gathering to party in large groups.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, younger crowds are ignoring recommendations to quarantine and are heading to the beaches.

Social distancing not happening in Port Aransas either. We had to move our own chairs to get away. The pool bar is packed. I am shocked. And not shocked. pic.twitter.com/RWc8NnDo0V — sarah rodenberg (@glutengirlinATX) March 17, 2020

Many restaurants, clubs, bars, gyms, and movie theaters are shutting down, but spring break won’t be canceled by COVID-19.

Pictured below is a group of friends from Dallas who attend Texas A&M University, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, University of North Texas and the University of Kansas.

Lilly Sale posted the picture taken in Port Aransas to her Instagram with the hashtag “#coronawho” in her caption.

It isn’t looking much for different for spring breakers in South Padre Island.

Pictured below are members of the University of Texas at San Antonio’s FIJI fraternity gathering for spring break in South Padre Island.

Visitors say the island is so packed that it is taking more than three hours to cross a two-mile-long bridge.

Here at South Padre Island it is PACKED. The Queen Isabella Causeway is taking over 3 hrs to cross & it's only 2 miles long. You'd think Coca-Cola would've cancelled. They're the reason 1000's of people come b/c they fund the bigbash at the island & bring celebrities to perform. pic.twitter.com/YGwOwVxH99 — Marissa🧡 (@Charmed_One_Too) March 18, 2020

On Monday, the mayor of South Padre Island declared a local state of emergency.

Despite both declarations, spring breakers continued to party in South Padre Island.