KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Ryan McDonald

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

On Wednesday, a $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Ryan McDonald from Klein High School. KPRC 2′s Taniya Wright surprised the senior during his class.

Meet Ryan McDonald

Where do you want to go to school?

Right now I’m undecided. In-state, I’m thinking about Texas A&M or the University of Texas. I’ve been accepted to both of those. I’m waiting to hear back from some out-of-state schools.

How does it feel to be rewarded so unexpectedly?

It’s truly a blessing. I couldn’t be more thankful to have an amazing family surrounding me, and friends to help me get through the hard times.

How do you balance it all?

I’m involved in a lot of extracurricular activities. As hectic as it may seem, I just take a step back and try to remain patient and it gets me through it all.

What advice would you give to incoming freshmen?

I would say to enjoy highschool while it last. Make the most of every moment, because all of these moments will count and impact your future in monumental ways. Be patient, and everything will work its way.

Do you know what you want to major in?

Either business or communications.