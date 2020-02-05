KPRC Senior Scholarships: Alyssa Grover
HOUSTON – Senior Scholarships 2020 has officially kicked off. KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships.
On Wednesday, the first Senior Scholarship was awarded to Alyssa Grover from Glenda Dawson High School. KPRC 2′s Christine Noël surprised the senior during her lecture.
Meet Alyssa Grover
- She attends Pearland ISD’s Glenda Dawson High School
- She plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania
- Alyssa plans to study biomedical engineering
- Some of her extracurricular activities include National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, French National Honor Society, Music Honor Society, Robotics Team, Leo’s Club, Ovation Theatre, Encore Choir, French Club, Student Council, and Speech and Debate.
- Alyssa also enjoys practicing piano, violin, and guitar, singing and performing with Ovation Theatre and EncoreChoir
- Alyssa enjoys volunteering at the Houston Museum of Natural Science and Camp Counselor literary-based summer camp.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.