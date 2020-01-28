Remembering the Challenger 7

HOUSTON – On Jan. 28, 1986, seven astronauts were killed when the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after taking off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

An investigation revealed a seal failed in extremely cold weather the day of the launch, causing one of the fuel tanks to explode.

The gallery below pays tribute to each of the seven crew members who, as former President Ronald Reagan said, “’slipped the surly bonds of Earth’ to ‘touch the face of God.’”