Officials searching for La Porte man last seen at Grand Canyon on Dec. 22

HOUSTON – Officials are searching for a La Porte man who went missing at Grand Canyon National Park more than a week ago.

Martin Edward O’Conner, 58, was last seen Dec. 22 at Yavapai Lodge, where officials say he had been staying since Dec. 17. Officials for the National Park Service (NPS) believe O’Conner was traveling alone.

O’Conner is described by NPS officials as a physically-fit white man weighing 145 pounds and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing Carhartt-style workwear and a blue plaid shirt.

Grand Canyon Rangers are urging anyone who might have seen or spoken to O’Conner to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

Tips can also be submitted online.