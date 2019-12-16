Mid-West gets a new bakery: Azucar Cuban Bakery & Cafe

Looking for a new bakery to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The newcomer to Mid-West, called Azucar Cuban Bakery & Cafe, is located at 6465 Westheimer Road.

Azucar Cuban Bakery & Cafe serves authentic Cuban fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner. On the menu, look for traditional Cuban coffee (cafecito cubano), sandwiches and desserts, such as flan, cheesecake and borracha. Omelettes are available at breakfast.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is off to a solid start.

Yelper Jim L. wrote, "This place is great. Friendly staff."

And Tae C. wrote, "I had the guava cheese turnover, and it was tasty with a good amount of filling. ... Will definitely be back to try the other pastries."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Azucar Cuban Bakery & Cafe is open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

